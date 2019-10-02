Weak data also shed some light on Fed rate cuts down the road, sending the US dollar lower against its G10 peers. EUR/USD rebounded to 1.0938, but overall still traded within a well bounded down trend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Dollar falls as US manufacturing PMI hit decade low - October 1, 2019
- Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Stalls into Monthly Open- Bears Beware - October 1, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Eyes 38.2% Fib hurdle on pennant breakout - October 1, 2019