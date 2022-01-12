Interestingly, despite current support, the pair took out 2nd November low (2020) at $1.1603 in late September (2021), suggesting the early stages of a downtrend on the weekly timeframe. This is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Dollar Index probing daily trendline support, EUR/USD and AUD/USD pairs boosted - January 12, 2022
- The ECB and U.S Wholesale Inflation and Jobless Claims Keep the EUR and USD in Focus - January 12, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls move in on 1.1450, time for a correction? - January 12, 2022