The EUR/USD gained 0.37 percent in the last five trading sessions and is trading at 1.0982 ahead of the end of the week. The single currency lost ground as the US published its employment data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Dollar On Back Foot As U.S. Data Disappoints - October 5, 2019
- EUR/USD outlook: there is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near 1.0972 on H1 - October 5, 2019
- EUR/USD off highs post-Payrolls, near 1.0960 ahead of Powell - October 4, 2019