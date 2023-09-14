Thursday rose by +0.59% and posted a 6-month high. The dollar on Thursday moved higher on better-than-expected U.S. economic reports. Also, weakness in EUR/USD benefited the dollar after the ECB …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls defend the $22.30, more downise on the horizon - September 14, 2023
- AUD/USD retreats as solid US economic data offset Aussie’s jobs report - September 14, 2023
- Dollar Rallies on U.S. Economic Strength and Euro Weakness - September 14, 2023