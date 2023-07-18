Also, weakness in the euro boosted the dollar as EUR/USD retreated on dovish comments from ECB Governing Council member Knot. The dollar Tuesday initially moved lower on the weaker-than-expected Jun Retail sale and Jun manufacturing production reports.
