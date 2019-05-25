The dollar move pulled the euro with it, which was up 0.22% to $1.118. Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell from near an 11-1/2-year high in April as prices rebounded and manufacturing activity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- FOREX-Dollar tumbles as trade war hits U.S. economic data - May 25, 2019
- Dollar retreats on rising expectations of a rate cut - May 25, 2019
- Dollar slips as weak data boosts U.S. rate cut bets - May 25, 2019