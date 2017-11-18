Dollar Soft amid Continuing Uncertainty About US Tax Reform

German inflation was solid too, also helping the shared European currency. EUR/USD climbed from 1.1657 to 1.1787, touching the high of 1.1859 during the week. GBP/USD was up from 1.3162 to 1.3215, bouncing from the weekly low of 1.3061. USD/JPY dropped …
