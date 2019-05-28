Dollar ticks up, euro’s post-EU vote bounce proves brief

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar rose against its major peers on Tuesday as investors awaited new trading catalysts after the European Union parliamentary elections showed a polarisation of the 28-member …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Dollar nudges up, euro’s post-EU vote bounce proves short-lived - May 28, 2019
- EUR/USD remains under pressure around 1.1180 - May 28, 2019
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro continues to look soft - May 28, 2019