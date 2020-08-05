Dollar Weakens; ING Looks For EUR/USD at 1.25

ET (0700 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was down 0.3% at 93.067, not far removed from the two-year low of 92.523 seen late last week.
