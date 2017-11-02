Dollar Weaker Ahead Of US Jobs Report

Given that he is already a part of the FOMC Powell’s confirmation by the Senate should go without further issues. The EUR/USD gained 0.32 percent on Thursday. The single currency is trading at 1.1655 after the USD fell following the reveal of the tax …
