Dollar weakness ongoing, but unlikely to last for EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY

The dollar has come under pressure over the past week, yet those countertrend moves look likely to resolve back the direction of the trend for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.
