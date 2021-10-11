The Dollar has strengthened again, dropping the EURUSD pair to the 1.1528 zone. Bias divergence was seen in the intraday period, but has not confirmed that the asset will strengthen soon, as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Dropping the EUR/USD pair to the 1.1528 zone - October 11, 2021
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Stable Performance Likely - October 11, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro’s recovery could extend with a daily close above 1.1620 - October 11, 2021