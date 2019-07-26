EUR/USD UPDATE: After edging to a fresh two week low ahead of the latest European Central Bank releases, the Euro to US Dollar exchange rate first surged higher on the back of the ECB’s hold on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
ECB: EUR/USD Exchange Rate Extends Losses – Analyst Views And Euro Reaction
EUR/USD UPDATE: After edging to a fresh two week low ahead of the latest European Central Bank releases, the Euro to US Dollar exchange rate first surged higher on the back of the ECB’s hold on the …