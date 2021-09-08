It adds; “We doubt that the ECB will provide any hawkish hints through or through the inflation forecasts. In this context, ING sees scope for the Euro to lose some ground after the meeting. “We think …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- ECB Preview: ECB Likely To Disappoint Hawkish Market Expectations, EUR/USD To Retreat - September 8, 2021
- Dollar buoyed by U.S. yields, hits one-week top ahead of ECB - September 8, 2021
- Rupee recovers 38 paisas against US dollar - September 8, 2021