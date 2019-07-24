Worsening inflation expectations and bleaker growth forecasts await the ECB. The bank is set to loosen policy – but the timing and nature are unknown. High uncertainty is set to trigger volatility in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
ECB Preview: Sell the rumor, buy EUR/USD? – Five scenarios for Draghi’s critical event
Worsening inflation expectations and bleaker growth forecasts await the ECB. The bank is set to loosen policy – but the timing and nature are unknown. High uncertainty is set to trigger volatility in …