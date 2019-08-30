Building consents fell by 1.3% in July, month-on-month, following on from a 4% fall in June. According to NZ Stats, While consents were down for a 2 nd consecutive month, the declines came off the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Take Aim at 2019 Bottom - August 29, 2019
- Economic Data and Brexit Keep the EUR, the USD and the GBP in Focus - August 29, 2019
- EUR/USD Rates Threaten Triangle Bearish Breakout after New ECB President’s Remarks - August 29, 2019