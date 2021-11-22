EURUSD is coming much lower with an extended and accelerating price action away from 1.1607 that looks like an impulse so we are aware of more downside after rallies. Ideally, another bounce will show …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Elliott Wave analysis: EUR/USD and GBP/USD eye more downside - November 22, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Test of 1.1200 remains in the books - November 22, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Downside bias remains intact, 1.1250 likely at risk - November 22, 2021