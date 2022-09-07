The decline from August 10 high is unfolding as an impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from August 10 high, wave 1 ended at 0.9899 and rally in wave 2 ended at 1.009 as the 1 hour chart below shows.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Elliott Wave View: EUR/USD should continue to extend lower [Video] - September 6, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Two-month-old support tests bears on the way to 0.9800 - September 6, 2022
- Forex Today: Pain for the EUR means gains for the USD - September 6, 2022