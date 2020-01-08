On December 31, 2019, the European Parliament’s Directorate-General for Translation (DGT) published an award notice naming more than 50 suppliers for a translation contract into 18 target languages, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears still have a chance to strike after Iran’s attack is taken with a stride - January 8, 2020
- EU Awards EUR 63 Million in Translation Contracts to Kick Off 2020 - January 8, 2020
- EUR/USD little changed after German Factory Orders drop 1.3% MoM in Nov vs. +0.3% exp - January 8, 2020