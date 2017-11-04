EU, Kuwait trade reaches EUR 4.97 bln in early 2017

BRUSSELS, Nov 4 (KUNA) — EU imports from Kuwait in the first six month of 2017 reached EUR 2.15 billion, (USD 2.49 billion), while EU exports to Kuwait for the same period reached EUR 2.82 billion, (USD 3.27 billion), Eurostat reported Saturday.
