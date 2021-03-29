EUR/USD fades Friday’s recovery moves as sentiment worsens. Germany needs lockdown, French doctors warn of increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Holiday-shortened week lacks data on Monday, risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/AUD Price Analysis: Bulls looking to enage - March 28, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovery stalls below 1.3800 - March 28, 2021
- The watchlist: Bullish gold, CAD bullish, EUR/USD bearish discount, CHF on the march - March 28, 2021