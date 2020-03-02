EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, the highest since early February, rising amid USD weakness The Fed is expected to cut interest rates in response to the coronavirus crisis. US yields are at record …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR Bulls Erase All USD Gains in Last Week of Feb
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, the highest since early February, rising amid USD weakness The Fed is expected to cut interest rates in response to the coronavirus crisis. US yields are at record …