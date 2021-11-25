EUR/CAD reaches a new year-to-date low at 1.4162 amid high oil prices and EU coronavirus woes

EUR/CAD slides for the fifth day in a row, amid high oil prices. Eurozone coronavirus woes and reimposing of restrictions threatens to derail the EU economic growth. EUR/CAD: Bears eye the 1.4100 …
