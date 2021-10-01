EUR/CHF has eroded the 55-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0810 and this is negative. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the pair to plunge towards the 1.0643 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: Breach of 1.0810 opens up the 1.0643/1.0629 support zone – Commerzbank - October 1, 2021
- Dwindling global dollar momentum could slow the slide in EUR/USD - October 1, 2021
- EUR/USD: Scope for a slump to the 1.1395 mark – Commerzbank - October 1, 2021