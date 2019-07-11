In summary, the EUR/USD currency pair appears to be experiencing a short-term consolidation but in the long-term, the bears appear to be in control. This could change depending on the next breakout. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/CHF Consolidation Continues Ahead of ECB Monetary Policy Accounts Report
In summary, the EUR/USD currency pair appears to be experiencing a short-term consolidation but in the long-term, the bears appear to be in control. This could change depending on the next breakout. …