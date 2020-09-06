EUR/CHF Could Continue To Rise Over The Long Term, But Near-Term Risks Warrant Hesitation

EUR/CHF has been rising since July, as sentiment has generally improved. CHF strength remains high in spite of recent relative weakness, indicating the potential for sustained weakness.
