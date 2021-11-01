EUR/CHF has picked up where it left things off in October and has continued to decline to fresh multi-month lows. Technicians will be eyeing a test of the post-pandemic lows around 1.0500. After …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF hits fresh 18-month lows under 1.0550, eyes post-pandemic lows at 1.0500 - November 1, 2021
- GBP/USD And GBP/EUR Exchange Rates: Sterling Slides To 2-Week Lows - November 1, 2021
- EUR/USD hovers around 1.1580 after mixed US PMI data - November 1, 2021