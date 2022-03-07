EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Refreshes seven-year low to hit parity, focus on 0.9725

EUR/USD extends the four-week downtrend towards hitting a fresh multi-day low as the trading week begins. That said, the major currency pair dropped to the lowest levels last seen during May 2020 …
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
