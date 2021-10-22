We Economists at Credit Suisse look for a move to support at 1.0605/00. “EUR/CHF has unexpectedly turned back lower and broken below major support at 1.0704/1.0696, which turns our bias to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: Scope for a nosedive to the 1.05 level – Credit Suisse - October 22, 2021
- EUR/USD analysis: Finds support in 1.1620 - October 22, 2021
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sits near multi-week tops, just below mid-$24.00s - October 22, 2021