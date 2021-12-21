Intervention in the currency market from the Swiss National Bank will likely keep a lid on the Swiss franc valuation ahead, according to analysts at CIBC. They forecast EUR/CHF at 1.05 by the end of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: SNB Intervention to keep a lid on CHF valuations ahead – CIBC - December 21, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-A myriad of signals suggest EUR/USD downside risks remain - December 21, 2021
- EUR/USD May Have One More Move Left Before Year End - December 21, 2021