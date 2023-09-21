Going forward, we expect the worsened growth outlook in the Eurozone will allow EUR/CHF to dip back below the 0.95 level in Q4 on safe-haven flows.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF will dip below 0.95 in Q4 on the back of safe-haven flow – Rabobank - September 21, 2023
- Vast Receives Equity Commitment for up to USD $10 Million From Canberra Airport Group - September 21, 2023
- Bitget Wallet Quick Buy Expands Fiat Support to Include EUR/RUB/JPY Currencies - September 21, 2023