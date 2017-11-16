Credit Agricole CIB FX Strategy Research maintains its bullish EUR outlook and keeps expressing that via holding EUR/USD*, and EUR/CHF* positions. “We expect the single currency to stay a buy on dips. …It must be noted too that this week’s data (German …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR: Dips A Buy; Staying Long EUR/USD, EUR/CHF – Credit Agricole - November 16, 2017
- EUR USD Exchange Rates Bearish Ahead of Crucial Trump Tax Vote - November 16, 2017
- EUR/USD Trades Sideways on Eurozone and US Data - November 16, 2017