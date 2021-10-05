EUR/DKK to head towards the central parity of 7.462 on a sharp fall in US equities – Nordea

To counter the downward pressure on EUR/DKK, the Danish central bank decided on 30 September to sanction an independent interest rate cut of 10bp. This has lifted EUR/DKK up to around 7.437. For now, …
