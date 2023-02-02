“We’re wary of chasing EUR/USD higher here. Our GMPCA fair value sits just below 1.07, while HFFV rests around 1.09. In turn, we would look to use dips towards the 1.0750 level to position for a break …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR enjoys advantage to USD, CHF and GBP – TDS - February 2, 2023
- EUR/USD: Breakout above 1.0944 suggests further gains towards 1.1275 – Credit Suisse - February 2, 2023
- EUR/USD may find itself at 1.12/15 in relatively short order – TDS - February 2, 2023