EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, marginally higher. Forward-looking PMIs for September are set to rock the euro as concerns about a German recession mount. ECB’s Draghi speaks later. GBP/USD is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR Futures: extra losses still on the cards - September 23, 2019
- EUR/USD path of least resistance is down as Q3 draws to a close – Confluence Detector - September 23, 2019
- EUR/USD Consolidating Below Key Resistances - September 23, 2019