EUR Futures: up move losing momentum?

EUR/USD bounces-off lows ahead of 5-DMA support at 1.1055. Bulls back in charge as broad USD recovery stalls amid trade woes, Trump’s tweet. Focus stays on Eurozone/ US data and trade developments …
