Looking at the yearly change, there was a 2.6% rise, more than the 2.2% forecast. The result helped EUR/USD and EUR/GBP to recover. However, EUR/GBP is likely to struggle in the near term as long as i…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP Could Resume Downtrend Below 0.8700 - February 20, 2019
- EUR/USD analysis: FOMC’s Minutes bring relief to dollar’s bulls - February 20, 2019
- EUR/USD erases gains after FOMC minutes - February 20, 2019