EUR/USD trims most daily gains, trades below 1.1750 Uncertainty keeps volatile high across the board, with the greenback back and forth alongside Wall Street. EUR/USD faltered around 1.0800 and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP holding in 0.93 handle as US dollar eases off - March 23, 2020
- EUR/USD Outlook: Euro jumps after Fed but traders look for confirmation from US congress to stronger embark longs - March 23, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Ready to lose double-bottom? Three reasons to fall as coronavirus crisis worsens - March 23, 2020