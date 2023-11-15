EUR/GBP trades in positive territory around 0.8700 ahead of the UK key data. The Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter (Q3). The UK monthly and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP holds positive ground above 0.8700 ahead of the UK CPI data - November 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Remains capped below the 1.0900 mark amid overbought condition - November 15, 2023
- EUR/USD trades with a mild negative bias around 1.0870 area, lacks follow-through - November 14, 2023