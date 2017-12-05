Fundamental analysis and market themes. When you think of currency pairs that are staging trade opportunity; pairs like EUR/USD, Yen crosses for risk trends and the Dollar with the FOMC rate decision next week are more popular targets of focus. Yet …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP Is a Pair Suited to Current Conditions with Serious Fundamentals Ahead - December 5, 2017
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Struggling to Make Headway - December 5, 2017
- EUR/USD Analysis: Options Clues Hint More Upside In EUR - December 5, 2017