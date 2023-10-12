EUR/GBP halts the losing streak that began on October 3, trading in the green zone around 0.0830 during the European session on Thursday. The pair receives upward support despite the downbeat economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP looks to approach 0.0850 after snapping the losing streak - October 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could target 1.0700 on a soft US inflation reading - October 12, 2023
- Municipality Finance issues a USD 1.25 billion benchmark under its MTN programme - October 12, 2023