EUR/GBP pares Wednesday’s losses and returns to 0.9070 area

EUR/GBP bounces back from 0.9015 and returns to 0.9070 area. The pound loses ground as Brexit deal hopes weaken. EUR/GBP might rush towards 0.93 if Brexit talks fail – Rabobank.
