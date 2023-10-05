EUR/USD is dropping back toward 1.0500, fading the recovery in the European morning on Thursday. The souring mood seems to be lifting the demand for the US Dollar, capping the upside in the currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls need to wait for move beyond 0.8700 before placing fresh bets - October 5, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Waits For US NFP Data - October 5, 2023
- EUR/USD: Euro’s soft reaction remain in play - October 5, 2023