EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Corrective pullback needs validation from 0.8470

EUR/GBP rises 0.10% on a day to post the first daily upside in four around 0.8455, retreating from the intraday top during Friday’s European morning. Although the bullish MACD signals keep the EUR/GBP …
