EUR/GBP remains muted in the Asian session on Monday. More pain for the pair if price breaks 0.8550 multiple support level. Momentum oscillators divergence points to more downside momentum. EUR/GBP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Critical support meet near 0.8580 on RSI divergence - October 3, 2021
- USD/CHF remains depressed below 0.9300 as USD retreats - October 3, 2021
- USD/CAD prints three-day downtrend towards 1.2600 amid firmer oil, risk-on mood - October 3, 2021