EUR/GBP edges lower on Wednesday in the Asian session. The pair opened near the 0.8600 mark but failed to preserve the upside momentum and drifted to the downside. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Downside risk persist below 0.8600 ahead of UK, Eurozone data
EUR/GBP edges lower on Wednesday in the Asian session. The pair opened near the 0.8600 mark but failed to preserve the upside momentum and drifted to the downside. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is …