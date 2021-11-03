Bullish MACD signals, sustained break of 20-day EMA keep buyers hopeful. EUR/GBP bulls take a breather following a two-day uptrend, down 0.08% intraday around 0.8500 during early Thursday. In doing so …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Technical Analysis – EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Levels to Watch - November 2, 2021
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Eases from 50-day EMA to snap two-day uptrend - November 2, 2021
- EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.1600, options market stay bearish before Fed - November 2, 2021