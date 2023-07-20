If the EUR/GBP manages to remain firmer past 0.8685, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since January and a five-month-old descending resistance line, respectively near 0.8720 and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Justifies nearby resistance break to approach 200-EMA below 0.8700 - July 20, 2023
- EUR/JPY consolidates above the 156.00 mark following Japan’s Trade Surplus - July 20, 2023
- EUR/USD bulls again aim for 1.1280 as US Dollar weakness supersede Eurozone economic concerns - July 20, 2023