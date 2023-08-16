EUR/GBP currently trades around 0.8589, gaining 0.02% for the day. Eurozone ZEW Survey Economic Sentiment, German ZEW Survey Economic Sentiment for August came in better than the estimation. UK Employment Change declined by 66,000, against market expectations of an increase of 75,000.
