EUR/GBP drops more than 15 pips as it renews intraday low near 0.8650 after an upbeat UK growth numbers published early Friday morning in London. Adding strength to the bearish bias could be the fears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP reverses from three-week high towards 0.8650 on upbeat UK GDP, dovish ECB concerns - August 11, 2023
- EUR/USD flat-lines around 1.0990, markets turn cautious ahead of US PPI data - August 11, 2023
- USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso pares Banxico-inflicted losses below 50-EMA - August 11, 2023